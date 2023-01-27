We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed at $232.24, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.9% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4, up 145.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.28 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% lower. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.92.
We can also see that LPLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.