Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.43, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.
Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.
Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 20.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, down 5.59% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.45, so we one might conclude that Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 4.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.06 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.