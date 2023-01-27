Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLP Quick Quote XLP - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $17.01 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. XLP seeks to match the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.52%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Procter & Gamble Company (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) accounts for about 15.20% of total assets, followed by Pepsico Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) and Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 69.41% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has lost about -1.99% so far, and is up about 0.82% over the last 12 months (as of 01/27/2023). XLP has traded between $66.50 and $80.57 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 20.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 35 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLP is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (
IYK Quick Quote IYK - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC Quick Quote VDC - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has $1.85 billion in assets, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $6.67 billion. IYK has an expense ratio of 0.39% and VDC charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
