Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Franklin Convertible Securities A (FISCX - Free Report) . FISCX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.46%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.25%.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R3 (MIGHX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.95% over the last five years, MIGHX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 10.56%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.