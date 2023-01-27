We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TotalEnergies (TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.
Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance.
Factors at Play
TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from contributions from start-ups, low-cost production and strong oil and gas prices. TTE’s fourth-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from acquisitions made to strengthen its existing portfolio and its LNG operations.
TotalEnergies continued to strengthen its overall portfolio through acquisitions and monetization of non-core assets. Share repurchases during the year 2022 are likely to have had a positive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.
However, positive developments are expected to have been marginally offset by the gradual suspension of TotalEnergies’ operations in Russia. TotalEnergies is expected to record an impairment of $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is $2.93, which indicates 14.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote
Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.17%.
TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP - Free Report) is set to release fiscal first-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30. HP has an Earnings ESP of +8.68% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings of Helmerich & Payne is $4.48 per share, which indicates whopping growth of 4,380% from the prior-year period.
Murphy USA, Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +35.37% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Murphy USA is $27.26 per share, which indicates an 82.7% surge from the prior-year period.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9. PTEN has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Patterson-UTI Energy is 64 cents per share, which indicates 133.2% growth from the year-ago period.
