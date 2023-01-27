We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LVMUY has gained about 18.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 25.9%. This shows that LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Nike (NKE - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9%.
Over the past three months, Nike's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.6% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Nike, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #173. The industry has moved -20.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Nike. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.