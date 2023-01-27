We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bank7 is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BSVN has returned 6.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 7.5% on average. This means that Bank7 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.4%.
For Barclays, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bank7 is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.2% this year, meaning that BSVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Barclays, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +7.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank7 and Barclays as they attempt to continue their solid performance.