Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Darden Restaurants is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Darden Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DRI has returned 7.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 20.1% on average. This means that Darden Restaurants is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.7%.
For Ethan Allen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Darden Restaurants is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2% this year, meaning that DRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ethan Allen, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #198. The industry has moved -26.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Darden Restaurants and Ethan Allen as they attempt to continue their solid performance.