Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Robert Half International Inc. ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
The company’s shares have declined 26.8% over the past year compared with the 16% decline of the
industry it belongs to. Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Up Talent solutions’ revenues of $1.23 billion decreased 1% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $964 million were down 2% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues increased 5% year over year on an adjusted basis to $264 million. Protiviti revenues came in at $499 million, up 4% year over year on an as-adjusted basis. U.S. Protiviti revenues of $401 million increased 4% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $98 million also increased 4% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.
The quarter had 61.2 billing days compared with 61.7 billing days in the year-ago quarter. At present, Robert Half operates 317 talent solutions locations worldwide, with 86 locations situated in 18 countries outside the United States.
Currency exchange rate movements decreased total revenues by $39 million, Talent Solutions revenues by $27 million and Protiviti revenues by $12 million.
Margins Contract
Adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $723.2 million, down 3.2% year over year. Adjusted gross profit margin of 41.9% declined 30 basis points year over year.
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures
Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $658.6 million compared with $593.3 million witnessed at the previous-quarter end. The company generated $202 million in cash from operations while capital expenditures were $12.5 million. It paid out $47 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $61 million in the reported period.
Q1 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2023, Robert Half expects revenues of $1.685-$1.765 billion, the midpoint ($1.725 billion) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion.
EPS is expected between $1.1 and $1.2, the midpoint ($1.15) of which is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
