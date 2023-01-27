We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $121.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 12.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 15.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.
Crocs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $938.51 million, up 59.98% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Crocs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.
Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.