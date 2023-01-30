We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Selects TechnipFMC for Subsea Work Off Brazil
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) or Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., the Brazilian integrated major, has hired TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) , a multinational oilfield services company, to provide life-of-field services. The agreement succeeds an earlier one and aids Petrobras to supply its increased volume of operations and services from its base in Macaé, Brazil.
According to the provisions of the master services agreement (“MSA”), Petrobras is set to engage TechnipFMC for supply tool and equipment installation, intervention, and maintenance services as well as technical support for subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.
The contract has a three-year base, with an additional two years’ extension provision for PBR. Services will be offered from Macaé, Brazil, headquarters of TechnipFMC.
This type of contract is common in the oil and gas industry and helps to ensure that a company's operations run smoothly and efficiently over an extended period.
TechnipFMC has classified this contract as a substantial one, typically defined by the company as being between $250 million and $500 million. This contract has been announced to be included in the company's fourth-quarter 2022 financial results.
Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America.
