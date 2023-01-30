We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian (LPG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 1, before market open.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for Dorian this earnings season.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dorian’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $110 million, indicating 60.3% growth year over year. The top line is expected to have benefited froman increase in average Time Charter Equivalent rates (owing to higher spot rates) and a solid freight market.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG’s third-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 28.4% in the past 90 days. Further, LPG has an impressive earnings surprise history, with the average beat being 34.38%.
The bottom line is likely to have been aided by an increase in revenues and decline in general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization and vessel operating expenses. However, rise in interest and finance costs and charter hire expenses might act as headwinds.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dorian this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Dorian has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Dorian LPG Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Dorian LPG Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Dorian LPG Ltd. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings:
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +42.37% and a Zacks Rank #2. LYFT will release results on Feb 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
LYFT has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.11% for fourth-quarter 2022. LYFT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.38%, on average.
LYFT stock has gained 15.6% over the past six months.
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. ODFL will release results on Feb 1.
ODFL has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.2% for fourth-quarter 2022. ODFL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.39%, on average.
ODFL has a long-term expected growth rate of 12.62%. ODFL stock has gained 16.8% over the past six months.
Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. EXPD will release results on Feb 21.
The company has a current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88, which has been revised 8.67% upward in the past 60 days. EXPD has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters by an average of 22.1%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.