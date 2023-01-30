We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Exact Sciences is one of 1178 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, EXAS has returned 36.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 17.4% on average. This means that Exact Sciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Lantheus Holdings' current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Exact Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.8% so far this year, so EXAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 103-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved -41.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Exact Sciences and Lantheus Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.