We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Bandwidth (BAND) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bandwidth is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 652 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bandwidth is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAND's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BAND has gained about 4.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 26.8% on average. This means that Bandwidth is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Duck Creek (DCT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 57.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Duck Creek's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bandwidth belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 46.4% so far this year, so BAND is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Duck Creek, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 149-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved -54.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bandwidth and Duck Creek. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.