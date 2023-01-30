We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Deutsche Bank (DB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deutsche Bank is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deutsche Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DB's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DB has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 7.4% on average. As we can see, Deutsche Bank is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) . The stock is up 12% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Ellington Financial Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Deutsche Bank belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so DB is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Ellington Financial Inc. belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -21.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Deutsche Bank and Ellington Financial Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.