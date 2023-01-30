We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
e.l.f. Beauty is one of 198 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELF's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ELF has returned about 2.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 4.2% on average. This means that e.l.f. Beauty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Heineken NV (HEINY - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5%.
In Heineken NV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, e.l.f. Beauty is a member of the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 33.9% so far this year, meaning that ELF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Heineken NV belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved -9.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track e.l.f. Beauty and Heineken NV. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.