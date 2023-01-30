We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Volvo (VLVLY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VLVLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.90. VLVLY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 9.78, all within the past year.
Investors will also notice that VLVLY has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VLVLY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.29. Over the last 12 months, VLVLY's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.65.
Investors could also keep in mind Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) , an Automotive - Original Equipment stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Wabash National sports a P/B ratio of 3.33 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.29. In the past 52 weeks, WNC's P/B has been as high as 3.46, as low as 1.79, with a median of 2.39.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Volvo and Wabash National's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLVLY and WNC is an impressive value stock right now.