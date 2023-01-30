We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Awaits Brookfield Renewable (BEP) This Earnings Season?
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 525%.
Let’s discuss the factors likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
Brookfield Renewable’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from contributions from acquired assets and organic growth projects. The firm is expected to have benefited from stable contribution from its renewable assets spread across four continents.
Deep customer relationships and BEP’s proven track record of growth across all major technologies are likely to have contributed to its fourth-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 4 cents per unit, indicating an 66.7% improvement from the prior-year reported loss of 12 cents.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Brookfield Renewable Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Quote
Earnings ESP: BEP’s Earnings ESP is +137.5%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Brookfield Renewable carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
