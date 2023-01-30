MACOM Technology Solutions ( MTSI Quick Quote MTSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. For the fiscal first quarter, MTSI expects revenues between $177 million and $182 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $179.5 million, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. MTSI anticipates adjusted earnings between 78 cents and 82 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating growth of 23.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. MTSI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.97%. Key Factors to Note
MTSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
MACOM (MTSI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2.
For the fiscal first quarter, MTSI expects revenues between $177 million and $182 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $179.5 million, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
MTSI anticipates adjusted earnings between 78 cents and 82 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating growth of 23.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
MTSI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.97%.
Key Factors to Note
MTSI is likely to have benefited from its strong momentum in telecommunication, data center, and industrial and defense markets during the fiscal first quarter.
MACOM’s solid momentum across 5G wireless, metro/long haul, PON, hybrid fiber coax, Satcom and microwave networks is likely to have contributed well in the quarter under review.
Moreover, the company’s strong data center product portfolio, which includes high-performance analog or HPA drivers and transimpedance amplifiers for NRZ and PAM4, coherent drivers, Crosspoint switch products, and legacy OTN mappers and framers, is likely to have aided its performance during the to-be-reported quarter.
Additionally, MTSI’s strong marketing efforts for its new 25G DFB lasers and 50G CW lasers are likely to have benefited its performance in the fiscal first quarter. Furthermore, its strength in high-power RF applications is likely to have been a tailwind.
The company is also likely to have benefited from its strengthening RF subsystems and module design capabilities for IND applications.
However, supply-chain disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued impacting the company’s financial performance during the fiscal first quarter negatively.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MTSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

MTSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
MTSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
AMETEK (AME - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
AMETEK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AME’s earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
PayPal is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.2% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.
Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present
Analog Devices is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 33.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.