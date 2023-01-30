Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DB vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Deutsche Bank and National Australia Bank Ltd. are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.92, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 12.87. We also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for DB is its P/B ratio of 0.39. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.64.

Based on these metrics and many more, DB holds a Value grade of B, while NABZY has a Value grade of F.

Both DB and NABZY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DB is the superior value option right now.


