Trane Technologies (TT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.4% on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.95 billion, indicating 10.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand in the Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa segments.
The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating 20.6% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Trane has an Earnings ESP of -0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise
Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote
