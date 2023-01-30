Hershey (HSY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Hershey Company ( HSY Quick Quote HSY - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,581 million, suggesting an increase of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.78 per share, indicating a 5.3% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The confectionery products and pantry items company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average. Hershey delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8% in the last reported quarter. Things To Consider
Hershey has been undertaking buyouts to augment portfolio strength and boost revenues. In this regard, the company’s Dot’s, Pretzel’s and Lily’s buyouts have been boosting the top line. The company has been undertaking pricing initiatives, which have been improving its performance. Focus on undertaking innovations bodes well. The continuation of such upsides bodes well for the quarter under review.
However, Hershey has been battling adverse impacts of broad-based cost inflation, supply-chain disruptions and changes in consumer behavior stemming from the macroeconomic landscape. Apart from this, Hershey has been grappling with higher selling, marketing and administrative expenses for a while. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Hershey this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Hershey currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.32%.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some other companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
BJ's Wholesale ( BJ Quick Quote BJ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.48% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.90 billion, suggesting 12.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting a 10% rise from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has increased a couple of cents in the past 30 days. Conagra Brands ( CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. CAG is expected to register a top-line and bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.09 billion, calling for growth of 6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 64 cents suggests a 10.3% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average. Kellogg Company ( K Quick Quote K - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top and bottom-line improvements when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.65 billion, calling for growth of 6.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 84 cents suggests a 1.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.
