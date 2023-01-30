Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Cardlytics (CDLX): Can Its 12.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Cardlytics (CDLX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 12.1% higher at $7.15. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s growing customer base of advertisers and acquisitions of Dosh and Bridg.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -253.3%. Revenues are expected to be $84.33 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Cardlytics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDLX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cardlytics belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $40.67. Over the past month, DSGR has returned 12.5%.

Distribution Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -13.5%. Distribution Solutions currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


