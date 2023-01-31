We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.90, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 10.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.11, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.