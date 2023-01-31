We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Consol Energy (CEIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Consol Energy (CEIX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.41, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the coal company had lost 12.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Consol Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.51, up 308.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $526.5 million, up 9.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Consol Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.67% lower. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Consol Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.69.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.