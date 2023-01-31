We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) closed at $15.72, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty drug company had lost 16.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Catalyst Pharmaceutical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.61 million, up 47.77% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% higher within the past month. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Catalyst Pharmaceutical has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Catalyst Pharmaceutical is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPRX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.