We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT - Free Report) closed at $4.02, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Assertio as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.37 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Assertio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.66, which means Assertio is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.