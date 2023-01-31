We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC - Free Report) closed at $7.43, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had gained 8.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million, which would represent changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prospect Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prospect Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.51.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
