We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eni SpA (E) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know
Eni SpA (E - Free Report) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 7.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Eni SpA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Eni SpA is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.38%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eni SpA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Eni SpA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.41, which means Eni SpA is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.