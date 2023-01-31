We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 9.72% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tecnoglass is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $197.58 million, up 49.89% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
