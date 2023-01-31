We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reliance Steel (RS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Reliance Steel (RS - Free Report) closed at $222.25, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the metals service-center company had gained 11.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.47, down 34.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.65 billion, down 8.45% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.38% higher. Reliance Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Reliance Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.85.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.