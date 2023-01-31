We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) closed at $1,609.86, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 16.31% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.
Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.