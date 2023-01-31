We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AptivPLC (APTV - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 9.91%.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.38 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%. The top line is likely to have benefited from growth in the Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions segments’ revenues.
The consensus estimate for Advanced Safety & User Experience revenues is pegged at $1.17 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. The consensus mark for the Signal & Power Solutions segment’s revenues stands at $3.23 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.6%.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 100%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aptiv this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Aptiv has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aptiv PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Aptiv PLC price-eps-surprise | Aptiv PLC Quote
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some other stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.
Verisk Analytics (VRSK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has remained unchanged at $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.57 per share over the past 30 days.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.