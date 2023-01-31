We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Inter Parfums is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 198 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Inter Parfums is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, IPAR has moved about 20.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -4.1%. This means that Inter Parfums is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.
Over the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Inter Parfums belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 33.7% so far this year, so IPAR is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.5%.
Inter Parfums and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.