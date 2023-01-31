We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Reinsurance Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Reinsurance Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, RGA has moved about 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -8.1%. As we can see, Reinsurance Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Stag Industrial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Reinsurance Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3% so far this year, so RGA is performing better in this area.
Stag Industrial, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 100-stock industry is ranked #211. The industry has moved -19.5% so far this year.
Reinsurance Group and Stag Industrial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.