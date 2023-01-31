We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 652 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPSI's full-year earnings has moved 48.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DPSI has returned about 9.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 29.3%. As we can see, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is eGain (EGAN - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.2% year-to-date.
For eGain, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.9% this year, meaning that DPSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, eGain belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 149-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved -55.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DecisionPoint Systems Inc. and eGain as they could maintain their solid performance.