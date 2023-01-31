We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dynagas LNG (DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dynagas LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLNG's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DLNG has returned about 13.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 14%. As we can see, Dynagas LNG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.2% year-to-date.
For Herc Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.8% this year, meaning that DLNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Herc Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #215. The industry has moved +8.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dynagas LNG and Herc Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.