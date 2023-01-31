We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Applied Industrial Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AIT has returned about 8.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. As we can see, Applied Industrial Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) . The stock is up 0% year-to-date.
For Tenaris S.A. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Applied Industrial Technologies is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.9% this year, meaning that AIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +47.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Applied Industrial Technologies and Tenaris S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.