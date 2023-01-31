We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Amtech Systems (ASYS) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) . ASYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 21.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.42. ASYS's Forward P/E has been as high as 153.48 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 11.97, all within the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASYS has a P/S ratio of 1.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.
Finally, investors should note that ASYS has a P/CF ratio of 8.01. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ASYS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.88. ASYS's P/CF has been as high as 48.27 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.
Another great Semiconductor - General stock you could consider is Screen Holdings (DINRF - Free Report) , which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Additionally, Screen Holdings has a P/B ratio of 1.57 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4.82. For DINRF, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.29, as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.54 over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amtech Systems and Screen Holdings are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASYS and DINRF feels like a great value stock at the moment.