Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP - Free Report) . CCEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.06. Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.43 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 14.54.

Investors will also notice that CCEP has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCEP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.45. Over the last 12 months, CCEP's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CCEP feels like a great value stock at the moment.


