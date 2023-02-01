International Paper (IP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

International Paper Company ( IP Quick Quote IP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by a margin of 26%. The bottom line increased 43% year over year mainly aided by higher sales prices for corrugated boxes. Sales volumes for corrugated boxes and containerboard continued to bear the brunt of lower consumer spending on non-discretionary goods as well as retailer inventory destocking. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share from continuing operations of 48 cents in fourth-quarter 2022 compared with 13 cents in the year-ago quarter. On Jan 24, 2023, IP announced its intention to sell its investment in the Ilim joint venture, subject to regulatory approvals. The company recognized a $533 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022. Including this charge, the company reported a net loss per share of 90 cents compared with earnings of 28 cents in the last year quarter. Net sales were $5.13 billion in the quarter under review, up 1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion.
The cost of sales was $3,668 million in the quarter under review, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,659 million. Gross profit increased 3% year over year to $1,465 million.
Selling and administrative expenses were $315 million, which declined 8% from $344 million in the last year’s quarter. Total segment operating profit was $451 million compared with $415 million in the year-ago quarter. The company realized earnings of $75 million from its Building a Better IP set of initiatives. This brought the year’s tally to $250 million. IP exceed its target of $225 million related to the initiatives. Segment Performance
Industrial Packaging: The segment’s sales were $4.2 billion, down 2% year on year. Operating profit rose 0.5% year over year to $416 million.
Global Cellulose Fibers: The segment’s sales climbed 17% year over year to $842 million in the fourth quarter. The segment reported an operating profit of $35 million in the quarter, a substantial improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $1 million. Financial Position
Cash and temporary investments aggregated $804 million at the end of 2022 compared with $1,295 million as of the end of 2021. Throughout the year, the company repurchased shares worth $1.26 billion and paid dividends worth $673 million.
At the end of 2022, its long-term debt was around $4.8 billion compared with $5.4 billion as of 2021-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $2.17 billion in 2022 compared with $2.03 billion in the prior year. Fiscal 2022 Performance
IP reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share in 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70. The bottom line increased 32% year over year. Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.74 in 2022 compared with $2.07 in 2021. Net sales increased 9% year over year to $21.2 billion. The top line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
