What's in Store for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) in Q4 Earnings?
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close.
ALGT has a modest earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the consensus mark in the two quarters while reporting in-line earnings in the other one), the average miss being 57.62%.
Allegiant Travel Company Price and EPS Surprise
Allegiant Travel Company price-eps-surprise | Allegiant Travel Company Quote
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 10.23% over the past 60 days.
Given this backdrop, let’s see how Allegiant Travel is shaping up this earnings season.
We expect upbeat passenger revenues owing to the buoyant air-travel demand scenario to have aided ALGT’s results in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 passenger revenues is currently pegged at $544 million, reflecting an increase of 19.8% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
High passenger revenues are likely to have bolstered top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the fourth quarter revenue of ALGT stands at $578.32 million, which shows an increase of 16.39% year over year.
However, high fuel costs are likely to hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Despite retreating from its peak, the oil price is quite high. For fourth-quarter 2022, fuel cost per gallon is expected by ALGT to be $3.59. High capital expenditures and interest costs are also likely to have dented the bottom-line performance.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict earnings beat for ALGT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Allegiant Travel has an Earnings ESP of -9.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Highlights of Q3
Allegiant Travel came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47. The quarterly report represented a negative earnings surprise of 14.89%. Allegiant Travel, which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry, posted revenues of $560.33 million for the quarter that ended September 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.66%. Ahead of the earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Allegiant Travel was unfavorable.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.