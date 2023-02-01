We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $311.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Berkshire Hathaway B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $3.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.56 billion, up 3.84% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Berkshire Hathaway B has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.
We can also see that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.