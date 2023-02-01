We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $195.39, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 31.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.01 billion, down 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $26.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.58% and +0.09%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.4, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 4.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.