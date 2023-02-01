We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $158.64, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 12.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.
Palo Alto Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 34.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 25.15% from the year-ago period.
PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +25.15%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.67% lower within the past month. Palo Alto Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Palo Alto Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.08.
Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.