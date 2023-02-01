We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $97.98, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 31.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 37.51% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.06.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.