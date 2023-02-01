We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.63, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Asure Software Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Asure Software Inc is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.64 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Asure Software Inc should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Asure Software Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Asure Software Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.33. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.33.
Meanwhile, ASUR's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.