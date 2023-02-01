We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.26% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.