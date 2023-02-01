We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.83, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.11% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.
Frontline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5750%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $379.96 million, up 277.47% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Frontline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Frontline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.9.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.