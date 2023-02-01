Launched on 11/08/2005, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (
Image: Bigstock
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 11/08/2005, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $15.79 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.59%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 26.70% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.50% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 23.72% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SPLG seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Index is designed to measure the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF return is roughly 6.27% so far this year and is down about -8.22% in the last one year (as of 02/01/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $41.93 and $54.30.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 25.35% for the trailing three-year period. With about 506 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SPLG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $307.04 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $381.31 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.